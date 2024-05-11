Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Up 0.8 %

AIRG opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Airgain worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

