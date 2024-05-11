Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) PT Lowered to $225.00 at DA Davidson

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Alamo Group stock opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.20. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

