Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$21.42 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

