Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ALEC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. Alector has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $41,526.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,485.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,554 shares of company stock worth $211,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Alector by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

