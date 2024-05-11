Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Alico Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 99.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Alico Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Alico by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 21.7% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alico Company Profile
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
