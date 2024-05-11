Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $0.70 Price Target at Wedbush

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $0.90 to $0.70 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIRD

Allbirds Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BIRD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 742,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,644. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.50% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.