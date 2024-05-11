Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 19,687 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.6 %

ALGT opened at $53.44 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.4% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

