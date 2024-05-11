Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,038. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 38.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

