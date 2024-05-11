Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Performance

HIDE stock remained flat at $22.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

