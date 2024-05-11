Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Performance
HIDE stock remained flat at $22.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile
