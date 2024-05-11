Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 921,948 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 921,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Crescent Point Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,888,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after buying an additional 110,526 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,585,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 387,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,193,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after buying an additional 111,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,076,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

