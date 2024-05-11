Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $94.79 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,700 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life makes up 4.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $94,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 171,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 161,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,941,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after buying an additional 1,638,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 25,373,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,211. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

