Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,053,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000. Hawaiian accounts for about 0.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $642,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 112,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,877. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.17) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

