Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JMP Securities

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Altimmune from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $7.22. 3,049,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,871. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Gerber LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% during the first quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 281,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

