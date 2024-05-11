Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 8.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.74. 618,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,066,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

