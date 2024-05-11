Alvaro Doyle Sells 427 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Alvaro Doyle sold 427 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $14,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vicor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 30.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 913.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

