AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE AMC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,069,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,165,214. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,007 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 61.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 56.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,043,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

