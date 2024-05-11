Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the quarter. Amedisys comprises about 6.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 3.90% of Amedisys worth $120,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Amedisys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $95.50. 297,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

