American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 28th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 144.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,798. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,476 shares of company stock worth $331,919 and have sold 60,263 shares worth $2,212,078. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.