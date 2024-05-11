American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Short Interest Update

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

American Oncology Network Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AONCW opened at $0.19 on Friday. American Oncology Network has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

