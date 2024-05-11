American Planning Services Inc. Invests $366,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Marriott International accounts for approximately 0.3% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $240.46. 1,145,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,211. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.13 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.37 and a 200-day moving average of $229.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

