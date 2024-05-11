American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Geoffrey Hill Sells 1,179,803 Shares of Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Hill sold 1,179,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18), for a total value of A$319,726.61 ($211,739.48).

Geoffrey Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Rare Earths alerts:

On Thursday, May 2nd, Geoffrey Hill sold 820,197 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$245,238.90 ($162,409.87).

American Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

About American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for rare earth, scandium, and cobalt deposits. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Halleck Creek project situated in Wyoming, the United States. The company was formerly known as Broken Hill Prospecting Limited and changed its name to American Rare Earths Limited in July 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.