Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.460 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of COLD opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

