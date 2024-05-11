Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, reports. The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -899.10%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

