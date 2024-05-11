Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.11.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

