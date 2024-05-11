Analysts Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) PT at $62.85

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.85.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

C stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

