Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Target Price at C$43.60

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWO shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

TSE:GWO opened at C$43.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$37.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 37.37 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$20.21 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.20199 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. In related news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$214,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,402. Company insiders own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.