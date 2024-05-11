Analysts Set Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Price Target at $1,520.00

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,520.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,653.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,502.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,450.71. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,655.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

