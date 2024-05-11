Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) PT at $27.25

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PD stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $29.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,967 shares of company stock valued at $424,587 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

