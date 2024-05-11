Analyzing Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 17.35% 12.67% 0.85% Northeast Bank 21.73% N/A N/A

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Chemung Financial pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Northeast Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chemung Financial and Northeast Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Chemung Financial presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Northeast Bank has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Northeast Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemung Financial and Northeast Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $137.62 million 1.49 $25.00 million $5.22 8.30 Northeast Bank $182.43 million N/A $44.19 million $7.30 7.52

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats Chemung Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial and residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans. In addition, the company provides interest rate swaps, letters of credit, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, trustee, investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. Further, it provides various services, such as money market, merchant, and payroll and HR. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

