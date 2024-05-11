AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.22.

ANAB traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $23.41. 325,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 137.25%. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,045,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,773. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,669,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 206,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

