Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $374,971.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

