Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANIK. StockNews.com upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANIK

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

ANIK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 85,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.