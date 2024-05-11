Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $98.31 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $3,351.85 or 0.05465372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $98.31 million and approximately $618,750.13 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

