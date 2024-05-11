ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 12th. This is a boost from ANZ Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.81.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

About ANZ Group

(Get Free Report)

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.