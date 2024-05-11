Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Apex Resources Stock Up 100.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Apex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Jersey Emerald Tungsten-Lead-Zinc property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units located in southeastern British Columbia; and the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.