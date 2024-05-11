Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly Sells 30,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

