Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Apollomics Stock Down 6.2 %

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

Shares of APLM opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Apollomics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

Featured Articles

