Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,841,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $437,008,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after acquiring an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Argus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $261.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

