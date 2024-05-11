Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,284 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 286.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,996,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

