Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,636 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 396,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.69. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

View Our Latest Report on Acushnet

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.