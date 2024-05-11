Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,005 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3264 per share. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

