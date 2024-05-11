Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 603 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.2 %

MRO opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

