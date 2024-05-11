Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 101.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $218.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $296.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

