Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,876 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HAL opened at $37.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

