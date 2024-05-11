Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $750,000 Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after acquiring an additional 802,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after acquiring an additional 622,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $8,197,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.82.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.