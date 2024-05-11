Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $723,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after buying an additional 273,474 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter worth about $23,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

