Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 193.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 365,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,553,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.21. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

