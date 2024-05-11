Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 27.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 20.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average is $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

