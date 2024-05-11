Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

