Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $127.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $128.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

